Since the success of Baahubali, more films down South have been creating an impact across the nation. The latest was Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 01. Even amid the apprehension of audiences to venture to the theatres amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the action-drama has been drawing audiences' attention.

The film has earned the appreciation of fans, resulting in impressive box office collections. Even numerous celebrities of the film industry had given a shoutout to the film. The latest praise for the movie was from Amul, through its well-known topical format.

Amul gives shout-out to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Amul paid a tribute to the success of Pushpa, by putting its famous cartoon character into the get-up of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's characters.

The protagonist Pushpa was portrayed by the cartoon and could be seen in his rugged avatar, one in his worn-out clothes, sitting on a rock, and another holding the lantern in a vest.

The latter's step from the track Saami Saami, which had got popular since its release, was given to the female cartoon character. In a blend of the brand's products with the film, there was butter to go with it too.

Known for their creative captions, they used the term 'PushPack The Slice' to state that the film had 'packed' an impact on the audiences. It also creatively used Allu Arjun's name, asking him to have some 'Amullu.'

Pushpa: The Rise box office collection

Pushpa has reportedly minted over Rs 300 crore at the box office across the globe. While the film has done well in the Telugu-speaking areas, it is the Hindi version that has come as a surprise in Bollywood. The film has managed to sustain for a month at the box office.

In many regions, it did better than even films like 83, with more established names for Hindi audiences, despite releasing a week earlier.

As per trade reports, the Hindi version of the film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark. It is now inching towards the Rs 85 crore, which it is likely to touch in a few days.