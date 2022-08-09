Though released in December last year, the waves set forth by Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise in the ticket windows doesn't seem to subside anytime soon. Apart from the high-voltage action and the intricated plot, accompanied by a stellar performance from cast members, what fuelled the excitement surrounding the movie further was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number, Oo Antava. Not just in India, but the Oo Antava song garnered popularity on an international level.

Samantha Ruth's fans groove to Oo Antava at India-WI T20I

Now, a video is doing rounds on social media which saw Samantha's fans grooving to Oo Antava in the stands at Florida on the sidelines of the Indian cricket team’s T20I match against West Indies. The clip, which was shared by an Allu Arjun club on Twitter, saw a group of people wearing Indian team jerseys as they shake legs to the popular song's Telugu version. Sharing the video, the fan club wrote, "#OoAntavaOoOoAntava Song in Florida cricket stadium #INDvsWI @Samanthaprabhu2 @alluarjun @ThisIsDSP @PushpaMovie #PushpaTheRule #Pushpa (sic)".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit number initially grabbed more than 200 million views on Youtube with fans really appreciating The Family Man 2 star's hard work. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Samantha had revealed that it was challenging to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun, saying it was tiring. Sharing her thoughts on the song, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote:

"I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love. (sic)"

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is an Indian Tamil-language triangular romantic comedy-drama film. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Giant Movies. She will be next seen in Khushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Her other projects include Shaakuntalam and the sci-fi thriller Yashoda.

