'Pushpa: The Rise' Trailer Released; Netizens Call Allu Arjun Starrer Film 'raw & Rustic'

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the highly-anticipated films of the years, with fans eagerly waiting to witness its pan-India release. On Monday, the filmmakers have finally released the trailer of the film. The trailer launch was delayed for over three hours as the makers cited some 'unforeseen technical issues.' Nevertheless, the final cut of the trailer seems flawless as it blends its raw, dense, and action content.

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa trailer released

The newly released trailer video of Pushpa: The Rise gives glimpses of its unique treatment as it is quite different from other action-packed films. The trailer promises a stunning visual experience for the viewers. The trailer shows the natives of the forests and the greedy men with powers that can bend the system to their will. Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj, who is also a woodcutter, can be seen fighting through all the rivals, however, knows when to have fun amid all the chaos. Fans also get a glimpse of antagonist Fahadh Faasil, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, for a few seconds.

Pushpa Twitter reactions

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans and followers rushed to Twitter to share their reviews. A fan tweeted, "This is one ICONic moment indeed Ferocious AA!" Another one wrote, "Man in the picture is the only reason for this unstoppable hype." A netizen commented, "Aaat! Goosebumps is Small Word Terrific Transformation By Icon stAAr @alluarjun as 'PUSHPA RAJ.'"

Man in the picture is the only reason for this unstoppable hype 💥💥💥#pushpa #PushpaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SQvWWQBJtK — Mass GOD 🪓 (@puremasss) December 6, 2021

Aaat! Goosebumps is Small Word 🔥 Terrific Transformation By Icon stAAr @alluarjun as 'PUSHPA RAJ' 🦁🤙



All the very best entire team of #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 from all Janasenani @PawanKalyan Followers ♥#PushpaTrailer :https://t.co/Dsp5zmGsjv pic.twitter.com/z6UUe2jW2V — PawanKalyan Team™ (@PawanKalyanTM) December 6, 2021

#PushpaTrailer A raw and rustic trailer that is action packed 🔥👍



What a transformation by Allu Arjun! Pushpa Raj is ready to set the screens on fire with the Mass Party on December 17th💥 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 6, 2021

More about Pushpa

Helmed by Sukumar, the film's second installment will commence shooting after Allu Arjun finishes another film next year. The plot is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in a dance number from the much-awaited film. Pushpa release date is December 17.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline