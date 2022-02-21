Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and it soon shattered many pandemic box-office records to eventually become the highest-grossing movie of the year in the country. Apart from garnering critical acclaim, the movie set various trends with several celebs mimicking the iconic dialogues or dance moves from the movie.

From celebrities to cricketers and fans, everyone hopped on to Pushpa trends and shared their versions of the famous hook step of the song Srivalli Adding to it, a video currently doing rounds on social media features a Yakshagana artist performing to the beats of the song.

Yakshagana artist performs the hook step of Srivalli

For the unversed, Yakshagana is a traditional form of theatre mostly being observed in the Karnataka state and in parts of Kerala. It combines dance, music, dialogue, costume, make-up, and stage techniques with a unique style and form. A video of a Yakshagana artist has been making its rounds on social media wherein the artist can be seen fusing the traditional art form with pop culture. The Yakshagana artist was seen performing the hook step of Allu Arjun's song Srivalli, from Pushpa: The Rise.

More on Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut) and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The movie recently won the Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office and earned almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

