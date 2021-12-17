As the fans have been rushing to the theatre to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's highly-awaited movie, Pushpa, a delightful piece of news recently came in revealing how the movie received a massive response from the USA as well. Allu Arjun's movie also broke the record of one of Rajinikanth's popular movies.

Pushpa USA Review and Rating

Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise recently hit the screens and has been garnering loads of love and appreciation from the fans as well as critics. It was recently revealed on Twitter by an outlet that Pushpa The Rise crossed $411k in the USA and has been receiving amazing reactions from the audience.

#Pushpa Premieres USA gross Crossed $411k****💥💥💥



Biggest Premieres Gross for 2021(Previous highest- #Annaatthe: $410K) — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) December 16, 2021

Pushpa breaks Annaatthe's record

Another big news for Pushpa makers and the fans slipped in revealing that with $411k, the movie broke Rajinikanth's movie, Annaatthe's previous record with $410k. Pushpa gained the biggest premiere gross of 2021 with this achievement. Rajinikanth's movie, Annaatthe, released in 2021, previously held the record and grossed over 239 Crores overall. the movie was released on Diwali this year and though it was a hit at the box office, it received criticism for its boring and redundant plot, screenplay and narration. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's performance was highly appreciated.

More about Pushpa

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie revolves around the life of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The movie stars some of the stellar actors from the movie industry such as Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Ajay Ghosh as Kondareddy, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Shatru, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi and others.

Image: A Still from 'Annaatthe' movie song/Instagram/@alluarjunonline/