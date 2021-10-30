'Pushpaka Vimanam' Trailer Out; Follows Anand Deverakonda's Search For His Eloped Wife

Actor Anand Devarakonda's highly anticipated family entertainer Pushpaka Vimanam has finally dropped its trailer. The event launching the trailer was attended by one of the biggest stars of the South film industry namely, Allu Arjun. Already hyped for over a month with small updates on the movie, the trailer has now provided a glimpse into Anand's distressed character as he searches for his wife who has allegedly eloped with her lover.

Directed by Tollywood debutant Damodara, the trailer was launched on Saturday, October 30 at an event attended by the star cast and special guests. Actor Allu Arjun also graced the event as a chief guest to officially launch the trailer. Essaying the role of a government school teacher, Anand Devarakonda is joined by Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana in pivotal roles.

Allu Arjun 'happy' at trailer launch of Pushpaka Vimanam

He took to his Twitter to share the trailer by writing, ''Happy to launch the trailer of #PushpakaVimanam. Best wishes to the entire team.'' Repying to his post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, ''Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you''.

Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you 🤍🤗 https://t.co/sDx4NM13Af — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 30, 2021

The trailer starts off with Anand's character getting married to a beautiful bride. His married life takes a comical turn when he comes up with different ways to hide the fact that his wife has eloped. Eventually, he resorts to lodge a complaint in Police, however, his suspicious actions leads to the cop doubting his intentions. Anand's character also makes an effort to find his bride visiting her parents who also seem to have no idea of their daugter's whereabouts.

The movie is backed by Vijay Deverakonda's, King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. Owing to the prevailing conditions of the pandemic, the movie received several setbacks for its release. With the theatres reopening in several major states, the movie is set to release on November 12.

Anand Deverakonda is known for movies like Middle Class Melodies, Dorasani and Khushi Khushiyagi. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is a household name with movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and more. He will be next seen in the upcoming actioner Liger which is set to feature legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo role.

