Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil Is The Face Of Vengeance In New Poster From Allu Arjun Starrer

Pushpa 2 makers shared a new character poster of Fahadh Faasil's Banwar Singh on the occasion of the actor's birthday. While the anticipation surrounding the film is sky-high, the new, gritty still of the sequel's main villain has stoked more anticipation for the Allu Arjun starrer.

3 things you need to know

Pushpa 2 makers have been filming for the sequel at a brisk pace and reportedly 40 percent of the shoot is complete.

Bhanwar Singh will be one of the main antagonists in Pushpa 2.

The new character poster is a call back to Pusha: The Rise.

Pushpa team wishes Fahadh Faasil a happy birthday

A character poster of pan-India star Fahadh Faasil from Pushpa: the Rule was unveiled by the makers on August 8. The new still will remind fans of the actor's entry in the first film. He appears bald and prowls fearlessly with a lit cigarette in his mouth. In Pushpa: the Rise, Fahadh's character was introduced in a similar manner.

(Fahadh Faasil will essay the role of a villain in Pushpa 2 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/Twitter)

Bhanwar Singh's journey in Pushpa 2 will intertwine with the titular character played by Allu Arjun. The face-off between the two acting powerhouses is highly awaited by the makers. As per reports, the makers have been filming for the sequel at a brisk pace and reportedly 40 percent of the shoot is complete.