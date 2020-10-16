'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' Review: Netizens Laud The 'refreshing' Anthology For Evoking 'hope'

Anthology film, Putham Pudhu Kaalai has been finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 16. Featuring an ensemble cast, it consists of five short film segments helmed by vivid directors. All the five films in Putham Pudhu Kaalai dwells into love, hope and new beginning amid the ongoing COVID-19 scarce. Set against the backdrop of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in March, the entire film was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The five short films in Putham Pudhu Kaalai are titled Iamai Idho Idho, Miracle, Reunion, Coffee, Anyone? and Avarum Naanum – Avalum Naanum. Reciting different stories, the movie has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter. Netizens are loving the concept put forth in front of them by the makers and here’s a quick glimpse of it.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Twitter reviews:

As soon as the film was released, Netizens were quick to watch the anthology and share their reviews online. While a user found ‘Miracle’ funny, another expressed that they are loving Kalyani Priyadarshan’s looks. Check it out here:

MIracle from #PuthamPudhuKaalai is so funny to watch that twist😂A karthik subbaraj padam😍 Corona , Oc puliyodharai guruji talks blisss nae pic.twitter.com/xNeFtV2xQo — Deep Nikil Raj (@DeepNikil) October 15, 2020

KALYANI PRIYADHARSHAN LOOKS LIKE A DREAM ARGH😭🥰😍❤🥺🥳🤤🙈🔥😘🤩#PuthamPudhuKaalai — chitradevipriya 2.0 (@vendakkz) October 15, 2020

Sudha Kongara should actually do an out and out romantic flick! She’s a stunner in pulling out that zone with so much ease. The mid tunes by @gvprakash was an instant magnet

Another user expressed that the film evoked hope and warmth in their mind. They further shared how a portion of the film also made them ‘cry a bit’. Take a look:

Loved every bit of #PuthamPudhuKaalai

Felt so warm and hopeful. Mayyybe cried a bit also. I'm just going to sleep tight in all the happy feels. Good nighto! — chitradevipriya 2.0 (@vendakkz) October 15, 2020

#PuthamPudhuKaalai is sooooo refreshing nd tickled all our emotions in softer tone😍 I love all the plays!



At last @PrimeVideoIN delivered good stuff❤ — HBD ANIRUDH❤ (@ShivaJiOffl_) October 16, 2020

Liked #SudhaKongara's portion for its cute performances from the leads. @kalyanipriyan why are you so cute and natural!! Jayaram and Urvashi were Rockstars Special credit to @gvprakash's beautiful songs and background score

so refreshing to watch Every story has something to keep us engaged Urvashi-Jayaram pair is an absolute delight to watch on screen!! @shrutihaasan is such a superb performer who really deserves meaty roles like the one in this!!

Thoroughly enjoyed watching the @PrimeVideo Tamil anthology film, #PuthamPudhuKaalai... all the five sections are aptly rife with humanistic flaws and virtues... stay tuned to my detailed review@hasinimani @karthiksubbaraj @menongautham @DirRajivMenon @Sudhakongara_of pic.twitter.com/SLPZ6VhxJl — Murtaza Ali Khan 🇮🇳 (@MurtazaCritic) October 16, 2020

#Ilamaiidhoidho is the 1st segment from anthology film #PuthamPudhuKaalai. A poetic film with wonderful performances & youthful music. Loneliness in their eyes conveyed a lot than the lips. Loved it. It's evident #SudhaKongara mam loves Genre Romance @kalyanipriyan is wow.

#PuthamPudhuKaalai

One of the perfect releases of @PrimeVideoIN

5 films from 5 Different directors and @DirRajivMenon and @menongautham films were the perfect ❤️Just loved their way of story telling!!! The rest of them were also good but can't beat the above two !!

3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/z19BZH53Tp — Vivek Jayaprakash (@vvkjp) October 16, 2020

A few were also seen unhappy with Putham Pudhu Kaalia:

#PuthamPudhuKaalai#SudhaKongara - Lacks Emotional Connect(1.5/5)#GVMenon - Baskar lived on to the role, Not Convincing tho(2.5/5)#Suhasini - Well Executed, Could've dealt much better(2.75/5)#Rajiv - Utter Scrap(1/5)#Subbaraj - Predictable at d end but nicely dealt(2.75/5) — 𝙼𝙱 (@Harshatweetz) October 15, 2020

#PuthamPudhuKaalai was bleak for the most parts. Too much eliteness made me dissociate. Sudha's part was cute. I liked Suhasini's. (it could have been way better too) Liked GVM's as well. Rest didn't work at all! 🙄



Also.. What's with the flat af tone in the visuals? Bland! — Dev kinda Ved (@suhansidh) October 16, 2020

#PuthamPudhuKaalai

To start with, there were affable moments and connections that all 5 shorts share, but what's evidently jarring is its clumsy package with no enough breathing space for a short to begin and end with. And it didn't push the format enough. — |Trending🍿Talks| (@cinematheque___) October 16, 2020

