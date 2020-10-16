Last Updated:

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' Review: Netizens Laud The 'refreshing' Anthology For Evoking 'hope'

As soon as 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' was released, Netizens were quick to watch the anthology and share their reviews online. Here's how they are reacting online.

Mamta Raut
Anthology film, Putham Pudhu Kaalai has been finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 16. Featuring an ensemble cast, it consists of five short film segments helmed by vivid directors. All the five films in Putham Pudhu Kaalai dwells into love, hope and new beginning amid the ongoing COVID-19 scarce. Set against the backdrop of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in March, the entire film was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The five short films in Putham Pudhu Kaalai are titled Iamai Idho Idho, Miracle, Reunion, Coffee, Anyone? and Avarum Naanum – Avalum Naanum. Reciting different stories, the movie has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter. Netizens are loving the concept put forth in front of them by the makers and here’s a quick glimpse of it.

As soon as the film was released, Netizens were quick to watch the anthology and share their reviews online. While a user found ‘Miracle’ funny, another expressed that they are loving Kalyani Priyadarshan’s looks. Check it out here:

Sudha Kongara should actually do an out and out romantic flick! She’s a stunner in pulling out that zone with so much ease. The mid tunes by @gvprakash  was an instant magnet

Another user expressed that the film evoked hope and warmth in their mind. They further shared how a portion of the film also made them ‘cry a bit’. Take a look:

 

Liked #SudhaKongara's portion for its cute performances from the leads.

@kalyanipriyan why are you so cute and natural!!

Jayaram and Urvashi were Rockstars

Special credit to @gvprakash's beautiful songs and background score

so refreshing to watch Every story has something to keep us engaged Urvashi-Jayaram pair is an absolute delight to watch on screen!! @shrutihaasan is such a superb performer who really deserves meaty roles like the one in this!!

#Ilamaiidhoidho is the 1st segment from anthology film #PuthamPudhuKaalai. A poetic film with wonderful performances & youthful music. Loneliness in their eyes conveyed a lot than the lips. Loved it. It's evident #SudhaKongara mam loves Genre Romance @kalyanipriyan is wow.

A few were also seen unhappy with Putham Pudhu Kaalia:

 

 

