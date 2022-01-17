Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Twitter Review: Netizens Call Anthology Series 'relatable'

Amazon Prive Video's latest anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa arrived on the OTT giant on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022, and since then has been a topic of discussion on social media. The anthology series has received positive reviews from critics and has been trending on the social media platform Twitter for the past three days. Here is what netizens have to say about this latest anthology series, which is also the second instalment to the 2020 series of the same name.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa has five different stories of distinct individuals. The series focuses on finding a silver lining during trying times. It also had stories based on the COVID-19 pandemic to which many people could relate. The series stars Gauri G Kishan, Teejay Arunasalam, Arjun Das, Lijomol Jose, Joju George, Nadiya, Sanath, Dilip Subramanyam and Aiswarya Lekshmi. It had five parts whose names and directors are as follows:

Muga Kavasa Mutham directed by Balaji Mohan

Loners directed by Halitha Shameem

Mouname Paarvaya directed by Madhumita

The Mask directed by Surya Krishna

Nizhal Tharum Indhum directed by Richard Antony

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa twitter review

There is a lot of buzz among viewers about the latest anthology series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. Netizens are enjoying the series' parts one by one and some also shared their views about them via Twitter. A Twitter user called the series a must-watch and listed its qualities. The user wrote, "Must Watch - Mouname Paarvaiyaal, the third segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa in Prime Video. Less dialogues.. More emotions and great music. So relatable & lovable. I enjoyed it & It is all about unsaid love covered with ego only waiting for the right time to come out." Another user shared his favourite parts of the series and wrote, "So naturally loved the Loners episode the most. Followed by Mouname Paarvayaai & Nizhal Tharum Idham."

Must Watch - Mouname Paarvaiyaal, the third segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa in #PrimeVideo



Less dialogues.. More emotions and great music. So relatable & lovable. I enjoyed it & It is all about unsaid love covered with ego only waiting for the right time to come out. pic.twitter.com/4ltyhADiPP — Mouli Jayaraman (@moulij) January 16, 2022

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa was better than last year’s version.



I am a sucker for Halitha Shameem’s style and sensibilities. So naturally loved the Loners episode the most.

Followed by Mouname Paarvayaai & Nizhal Tharum Idham.



Didn’t care much for the other 2 episodes😕 — Filbert (@filby) January 15, 2022

#Mouname_Paarvayaai of #Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. A good treat. Thanx @PrimeVideoIN for including the same in the new anthology — Pradeep Kumar (@Pradeeepkumar) January 14, 2022

Another user mentioned the series was relatable. The Twitter user revealed it was the part Loners to which he could relate the most. He wrote, "If you haven't watched. Then watch Amazon's 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha'. So far I'm at second story with Halaitha of Sillu Karuppati fame and I was able to connect this story LONERS." "Halitha has a knack of connecting with your heart. Period !!!!" the user added.

If you haven't watched. Then watch Amazon's 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha'. So far I'm at second story with Halaitha of Sillu Karuppati fame and I was able to connect this story LONERS. Halitha has a knack of connecting with your heart. Period !!!! pic.twitter.com/8XnZL5elrw — karthikchandraraju (@karthik12148088) January 17, 2022

@iam_arjundas hii hero sir 😍 Watched putham pudhu kaalai vidiyattum just now and man you cracked the feel of loner and depression undergone by a person who lost his closed one very well. Ur voice and eyes spoke millions of emotions in every frame. Loved ur performance keep going pic.twitter.com/vYZDEsCYph — priya thanabalan (@Ashaangi2) January 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN