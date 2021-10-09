‘Puzhu’: Dulquer Salmaan Shares Second Look Of Mammootty Starrer; See Pic

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share the second look of his Malayalam film, Puzhu, which also stars his dad, Mammootty. The film will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad, who will be making her debut with the upcoming title. Posted the all-new poster of the film, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that he cannot wait to watch it.

Dulquer Salmaan shares second look of 'Puzhu'

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account and shared an all-new look for her father's character in the upcoming film, Puzhu. In the caption of the post, he mentioned that the new poster looked great and also said that he cannot wait to watch it. The Solo actor also wished the team the best of luck. Salmaan wrote, "This looks so good !! Cannot wait !! Wishing team #Puzhu only the best !!!."

The poster is an intense one and it makes fans wonder what they can expect in the upcoming film. The second look of the film sees Mammootty sitting on a sofa in a mundu, as a woman and a young boy are seen standing before him. The poster also features a mirror, in which the young child has a terrified look on his face.

Puzhu is touted to be a social thriller and will mark Mammootty's first collaboration with his son, Dulquer Salmaan. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and will be the father-son duo's first project together. The film will be produced by S George, under the banner of Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. Apart from the fan-favourite Mammootty, the film will also see Parvathy Thiruvothu take on a lead role. The film will be written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas and it is one of the most-anticipated ones out there.

The first look of the film was released a while ago, and it saw Mammootty, who seemed to be playing the role of a police officer in the film. Posting a picture of the first look of the film, the actor mentioned that the shoot for the film was still a work in progress. He wrote on Twitter, "Presenting the First Look Poster of my upcoming movie @PuzhuMovie! Directed By Ratheena & Produced By S George Shoot in Progress! #PuzhuFirstLook"

Presenting the First Look Poster of my upcoming movie @PuzhuMovie ! Directed By Ratheena & Produced By S George



Shoot in Progress !#PuzhuFirstLook pic.twitter.com/7VEUVifGKv — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 18, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@mammukka)