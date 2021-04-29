'Qatil Saaya' Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Supernatural Drama Movie

Qatil Saaya also known as Iruttu is a 2019 Tamil supernatural horror drama movie written and directed by V.Z Durai. The plot of the film revolves around Chezhiyan, who is a newly appointed police officer. He along with his wife Regina and daughter Diya are relocated to a haunted hill station in the wake of an unprecedented string of murders. For the people wondering about the Qatil Saaya movie's cast, here is everything you need to know.

'Qatil Saaya' cast

Sundar C. as Chezhiyan

Sundar C. plays the role of Chezhiyan in the movie. He has worked on several popular projects like Vaazhkai Chakkaram, Murai Maman, and Arunachalam. He has also directed some popular films like Unnai Thedi and Azhagarsamy.

Sakshi Chaudhary as Regina

Sakshi Chaudhary plays the role of Regina in the movie. She made her acting debut with Potugadu in the year 2013. She then played a role in some movies like Aayirathil Iruvar and Selfie Raja. She was also a part of the cast of Oollo Pelliki Kukkala Hadavidi in the year 2018.

Manasvi Kottachi as Diya

Manasvi Kottachi is a popular child actor and has worked in several Tamil and Malayalam films. She debuted with the film Imaikkaa Nodigal in the year 2018, in which she played the role of Nayantara’s daughter. She also played a lead role in the Malayalam movie My Santa in the year 2019.

Sai Dhanshika as Jinn Sila

Sai Dhanshika has been a part of several popular movies. She made her debut with Manathodu Mazhaikalam in the year 2006. She then starred in several films like Peranmai, Maanja Velu, and Nil Gavani Sellathey. She also played a crucial role in Aravaan and Pardesi.

'Qatil Saaya' supporting cast

VTV Ganesh as Kulandhaivel

VTV Ganesh is a comedian, film producer, and actor. He made his debut in 2012 with the movie Red. He then appeared in several popular movies like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Paachaikili Muthcharam. He was also nominated for Vijay Award for his role in the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu has made a mark in the Tamil industry with his comic roles. He made his debut with the television show Lollu Sabha. He then appeared in several popular films like Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal.

