Last Updated:

'Qatil Saaya' Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Supernatural Drama Movie

'Qatil Saaya' released in the year 2019. Read further ahead to know more about the 'Qatil Saaya' cast and other details about them and their works.

Written By
Aakash Mishra
qatil saaya movie's cast

qatil saaya movie's cast (Image Credits: Sakshi Chaudhary's Instagram)


Qatil Saaya also known as Iruttu is a 2019 Tamil supernatural horror drama movie written and directed by V.Z Durai. The plot of the film revolves around Chezhiyan, who is a newly appointed police officer. He along with his wife Regina and daughter Diya are relocated to a haunted hill station in the wake of an unprecedented string of murders. For the people wondering about the Qatil Saaya movie's cast, here is everything you need to know.

'Qatil Saaya' cast

Sundar C. as Chezhiyan

Sundar C. plays the role of Chezhiyan in the movie. He has worked on several popular projects like Vaazhkai Chakkaram, Murai Maman, and Arunachalam. He has also directed some popular films like Unnai Thedi and Azhagarsamy.

Sakshi Chaudhary as Regina

Sakshi Chaudhary plays the role of Regina in the movie. She made her acting debut with Potugadu in the year 2013. She then played a role in some movies like Aayirathil Iruvar and Selfie Raja. She was also a part of the cast of Oollo Pelliki Kukkala Hadavidi in the year 2018.

READ | DMK files plaint with EC on BJP's Khushbu Sundar; MNM's Kamal Haasan alleges cash for vote

Manasvi Kottachi as Diya

Manasvi Kottachi is a popular child actor and has worked in several Tamil and Malayalam films. She debuted with the film Imaikkaa Nodigal in the year 2018, in which she played the role of Nayantara’s daughter. She also played a lead role in the Malayalam movie My Santa in the year 2019.

READ | Tamil Nadu elections 2021: From Kamal Haasan to Khushbu Sundar; here are 5 'star' battles
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manasvi (@manasvi01)

Sai Dhanshika as Jinn Sila

Sai Dhanshika has been a part of several popular movies. She made her debut with Manathodu Mazhaikalam in the year 2006. She then starred in several films like Peranmai, Maanja Velu, and Nil Gavani Sellathey. She also played a crucial role in Aravaan and Pardesi.

READ | Sundar C hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, wife Khushbu shares health update
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SaiDhanshika (@saidhanshika)

'Qatil Saaya' supporting cast

VTV Ganesh as Kulandhaivel

VTV Ganesh is a comedian, film producer, and actor. He made his debut in 2012 with the movie Red. He then appeared in several popular movies like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Paachaikili Muthcharam. He was also nominated for Vijay Award for his role in the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

READ | Khushbu Sundar on her missing verification blue tick on Twitter, says 'restore it ASAP'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Praniti (@pranitiofficial)

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu has made a mark in the Tamil industry with his comic roles. He made his debut with the television show Lollu Sabha. He then appeared in several popular films like Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yogi Babu (@actor_yogibabu)

Promo Image Source: Sakshi Chaudhary's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT