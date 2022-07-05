R Madhavan Gets Emotional As Rajinikanth Praises 'Rocketry'; 'Don't Know What To Say'

Actor R Madhavan starrer biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been on the receiving end of appreciation and love from critics and fans alike. After maintaining a pace at the box office with its business, the film that marks also Madhavan’s directorial debut received words of encouragement from superstar Rajinikanth.

Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, Rocketry was released in theatres on July 1. Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for starring roles in Alaipayuthey and Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

R Madhavan acknowledges Rajinikanth's kind words for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient in his letter also stated how the latest outing by the star is a must-watch for the youth of the country. Following the appreciation, the 3 Idiots star who was touched by the love, uploaded a video thanking Rajinikanth for his kind words. Madhavan in his video got emotional and ran short of words while describing his feelings after receiving love from the Thalaivaa star.

In his video, Madhavan on behalf of his entire Rocketry team took a moment to thank Rajinikanth for his words of wisdom. He began the video in Tamil and later said in Hindi, “I really don’t know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. Thank you so much. There are people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect for you, thank you, sir.”

The clip showed how much the actor was touched by the appreciation note penned by the industry stalwart praising his vision and concept behind the latest outing. "He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

Furthermore, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise." I don't know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team," the actor said in Tamil.

The film has been written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan, who also takes on the lead role. It chronicles Nambi Narayanan's graduate days at Princeton University before he started working as a scientist, while also shedding light on the false espionage accusations placed upon him. Apart from Madhavan, actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/ActorMadhavan/PTI