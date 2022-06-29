R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film holds a special place in Madhavan's life as it got premiered at the Marché du Film section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on 19 May 2022. As the actor is set to mark his directional debut with Dr Nambi Narayanan’s biopic, he spoke to Republic Media Network and opened up about why stories based on the lives of scientists are rarely depicted in mainstream cinema.

R Madhavan sheds light on why stories on the lives of scientists are rarely depicted in mainstream cinema

When asked what was the reason behind filmmakers in mainstream cinema not depicting stories of scientists in the films, R Madhavan revealed how filmmakers in the industry were not educated enough in this line to pull off a film and gave an example of how America began showcasing science-fiction movies when Steven Speilberg came into the film industry. Stating further, he also mentioned that even the Indians were not very far behind because the country with their own set of experts, and the ancient knowledge versus wisdom mixed with modern-day technology was a very lethal part of today's world. Here's what he said.

"I don't think the makers, producers and directors are actually educated enough in that line to pull it off. When America got steven Speilberg, they started making science-fiction when they were only making westerns and other dramas or romance, and the whole direction of the industry changed. They became a soft spa for the world projecting Americans as technologically superior and they are. But having said that, we're not very far behind. We as a country have our own sets of experts, our ancient knowledge versus wisdom mixed with modern-day technology is a very lethal part in today's world and we have proved that with the Mangal Mission where we used not just two engines unlike others where the other countries used three including liquid fuel, solid fuel as well as the cryogenic engines but we used just two, liquid and solid fuel, in fact, Dr Nambi Narayanan's engine. But we also used the Indian alumni to find and navigate to Mars, so I think we have it all and we need to make more movies about our technological success, either in the field of IT or space research, science or medical sciences or engineering."

R Madhavan earlier dropped a clip from the sets of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he can be seen introducing superstar Suriya to the original Nambi Narayanan. Suriya will be seen in a cameo appearance in Rocketry's Tamil version, which is all set to release alongside the film's Hindi and English titles on July 1. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 28, Madhavan shared the 43-second long clip, while revealing that Nambi Narayanan is a huge fan of Suriya and his father. "Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this. Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father. #rocketrythefilm," he mentioned. Take a look.

