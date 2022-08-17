Actor R Madhavan is currently riding high on the acclaim for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was released in theatres on July 1 and won much appreciation from fans as well as critics. Madhavan stepped into the shoes of Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994 for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to India’s space developments to foreign representatives. The charges against him were, however, proven false and Narayanan was acquitted after a years-long legal battle.

Rumours were rift that the RHTDM actor lost his house in order to make the biopic, but clearing the air, Madhavan put an end to all the speculations after giving a befitting reply to a Twitter user claiming the same.

R Madhavan reacts to rumours claiming he lost his house while making Rocketry

On Wednesday, a netizen took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Madhavan lost his house to fund #Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted out due to prior commitments. On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming. 2 Salute for Maddy! #salute #recruiterwings #actormaddy #actormadhavan #indiancinema (sic)".

Replying to him, the Rocketry actor wrote on his official Twitter account, "Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact, all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house (sic)."

Check Madhavan's reply below:

Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

More on Rocketry

The film which is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan has broken all records and has thereby outranked acclaimed Indian films. Earlier, Rocketry had received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and recently, it also made its way to the IMDb’s highest-rated list after its theatrical release.

Meanwhile, the film was recently screened in the Parliament of India, with leaders including I&B minister Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, JP Nadda, and more in attendance. Sharing the same, Madhavan wrote, "It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn’t a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received (sic)."

Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji attended the special screening of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ with other senior Parliamentarians and met Shri Nambi Narayanan & @ActorMadhavan ji today in the Parliament House. He extended his best wishes for the success of the film. pic.twitter.com/3hAxRyDY7g — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) August 5, 2022

(Image: @actormaddy/Instagram)