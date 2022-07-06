Last Updated:

R Madhavan Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's Praise For His Film 'Rocketry'; 'Means The World'

Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on R Madhavan and the team of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' for putting their 'heart and soul' into the film.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
R Madhavan, Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the league of stars heaping praise on R Madhavan for his impeccable work in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While Hrithik revealed he hasn't seen the film yet, the word-of-mouth for it has left the actor with major 'FOMO'. In a recent tweet, the Koi...Mil Gaya star congratulated the entire team of Rocketry, adding that he can't wait to watch it in theatres. 

Responding to Roshan's sweet gesture, Madhavan said that his compliments were 'another level'. Expressing his love for Hrithik, Madhavan called him his 'special hero'. 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect chronicles the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. 

R Madhavan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's praise for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

After listening to some great reviews of Madhavan's latest venture, Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote, "The brilliant word-of-mouth for #RocketryTheNambiEffect has left me with FOMO! So happy for my friend @ActorMadhavan who gave it his heart and soul. Congratulations on your directorial debut Maddy & the entire team of Rocketry. Can't wait to watch this in the theatre!" Take a look at Madhavan's humble response to it. 

Not just Hrithik, but cinema stalwarts like Rajinikanth, and AR Rahman among others have also praised the compelling tale of Nambi Narayanan's life. 

Apart from Madhavan, actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others appear in supporting roles in the film. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English, the film hit theatres on July 1. 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which originally had Madhavan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Also starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, Vikram Vedha is scheduled to hit the theatres in September 2022. The film is being helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original Tamil flick. 

First Published:
