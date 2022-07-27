R Madhavan Reacts To Video Of Child Imitating Nambi Narayanan; 'This Is All We Wanted'

R Madhavan's latest outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect seems to have had a good impact on people. The film which hit the screens on July 1, has managed to gain the attention of the cinephiles who are impressed with the actor's directorial debut, with him also essaying the role of former ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan.

The actor through the film highlighted the life and journey of Nambi Narayanan, who is a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was falsely charged with espionage and arrested, before clearing his name after a long and strenuous fight and being awarded compensation.

After his tryst as director was well appreciated by his fans from all across, the actor came across a video which just left him awe-struck. The actor, who from the beginning was quite adamant in highlighting the journey of the former ISRO scientist so that it reaches millions of people, was amazed to see the reach of the film which resulted in school children enacting the former ISRO scientist.

R Madhavan responds to video of a child dressed as Nambi Narayanan

The actor stumbled upon a video from a junior school competition where a child was seen dressed as Dr. Nambi Narayanan as he takes the center stage and delivers a short speech. The act presented by the little one surprised the actor who then could not hold his happiness of seeing how the film is being talked about and reaching every corner.

An elated 3 Idiots star took to Twitter and shared the video while expressing his happiness over the same. "This is all we ever wanted .. kids in school to know about. @NambiNOfficial We can’t ask for more," he tweeted.

This is all we ever wanted .. kids in school to know about ⁦@NambiNOfficial⁩ . We can’t ask for more 🙏🙏❤️❤️🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/QsFcIvq5Qe — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 26, 2022



The actor who is being hailed for his stupendous acting skills recently shared a video on Instagram where he requested fans to watch the film in their nearest theatres. In the video, the actor also explained all the hard work and labour that went behind creating a film like Rocketry where the sounds used in the same have been kept original and worth listening to in theatres.

IMAGE: Twitter/ActorMadhavan/Republic