R Madhavan's much-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to hit the screens on July 1, 2022. The film is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. As the actor gears up for the release of the film, he recently spoke to Republic Media Network and shared interesting details about the film. He even revealed how his family members reacted after watching him play the role of Dr Nambi Narayanan on screen.

R Madhavan reveals how his wife reacted to his Dr Nambi Narayanan's beard look

When asked what was actor's family's reaction to his performance in the film, R Madhavan stated how they just pretended to complain but were secretly very happy about what he was doing because of the sense of joy he received while going to sleep every day. He then shared an instance revealing how he got up in the middle of the night looking like Dr Nambi Narayanan and saw his wife staring at him. He further revealed his wife's reaction to his performance and stated how she was glad she got married to an idiot and insane person like him.

R Madhavan said, "They pretended to complain because of my absence. But they were secretly very happy about what I was doing because of the sense of joy when I went to sleep every day. I got up in the middle of the night when I was looking like Dr Nambi Narayanan with a long white beard and got freaked out seeing my wife staring at me." R Madhavan then revealed his wife's reaction who told him, "I am so happy I married an idiot and insane person like you. I would have been so bored if I had a normal husband."

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. Written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie will feature him in the lead along with other notable actors namely Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, and English and will also be released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

