R Madhavan Reveals Trailer Release Date Of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'; Check It Out

The release date for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is yet to be revealed, however, fans will be able to see what the film has in store for them on April 1 when the trailer is released. R Madhavan, who had recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, took to his Instagram Story and shared a post with the news of the trailer's release date. Ditching a caption for his post, he also informed fans that the trailer would be out at 5 pm on the given date. The director's first look from the location of the film, which went viral a while back, sparked a lot of interest and excitement among moviegoers. According to ANI, "The film will see Madhavan in a completely new space and avatar which is surely going to surprise the audience."

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer release date

The movie is centred on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught up in a spy scandal. It stars Madhavan in the lead role. The film is produced on a grand scale, and it is Madhavan's directorial debut. In addition, he wrote and designed the upcoming project. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, labelled as Madhavan's biggest film yet, will be released collectively in six languages: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. R Madhavan was last seen in the film titled Maara which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

On March 25, the actor revealed that his tests had come back positive for COVID-19. The actor, who acted with superstar Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, used their roles' reference to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis, adding a humorous twist to the news. Madhavan had posted about his prognosis adding a reference to the film. He said, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

