R Madhavan Shares Health Update As He Recovers From Covid-19; Says, "Just A Few More Days"

R Madhavan had recently announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which had yielded several concerned responses from his fans. While he has been recovering from the virus ever since, he has made sure that he actively promotes his upcoming film Rocketry, which stars him in the leading role. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has now given an update on his health and shared further details about this film project. He also opened up about his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his take on the film.

R Madhavan looks forward to making a comeback

R Madhavan has been preparing to play the role of the scientist Nambi Narayan in his upcoming film Rocketry. However, he received a setback after testing positive for the virus and fans have been sending him wishes to make a speedy recovery. The actor has revealed that he is feeling better now and that there are “just a few more days to go” before he resumes working on Rocketry. He shared that he only has a “little cough” and that he plans to get himself tested in a couple of days.

The actor also expressed his excitement at the fact that PM Modi has given his blessing to this film during their meet. He revealed that he has given five years of “blood, sweat and tears” to this film and that it is all “God’s grace”. He then said that it was a “blessing” for him that the Prime Minister has recognised and expressed his interest in his work in the movie. He ended his message by saying that he hopes that he does not let the PM and the nation “down”.

Rocketry is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayan, who was falsely accused and charged with espionage back in 1994. He was eventually found to be ‘not guilty’ of the crime by the Supreme Court of India. The trailer of this film was released just a few days ago, which has received a strong response from the audience. The release of this film will be taking place this summer.