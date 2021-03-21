It has been nearly a year since the coronavirus or COVID-19 widespread around the world. The novel virus has affected everyone in some way or the other. Now, acclaimed actor R Madhavan has expressed his opinion on how the coronavirus has changed the mindset of people.

R Madhavan shares how the covid era has made people connect with nature

R Madhavan had a reunion with his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star, Dia Mirza, via BiscootTV. During the conversation, he said that the COVID era and what has happened around the world has made everybody take a deeper look at themselves more than anything else. He stated that a lot of priorities are becoming clear as everyone goes along. He thinks that one of the things that everybody is realizing is it's really important to be in touch with who you really are and what really makes sense.

R Madhavan mentioned that without a doubt, it doesn’t matter which community or religion a person belongs to, as eventually everybody says they have to be one with nature to be at peace. Explaining the importance of agriculture, he advised asking anybody who has grown their first vegetable at home and consumed it. He enquired whether their garden had been infected with insects. He asked them to compare their agony and multiply that feeling by a million times to know what a farmer feels if they fail. The actor asserted that then you become compassionate to farmers.

The 3 Idiots star said that he does not know how many people have actually experienced walking on the grass before the COVID era. He noted that earlier, people were just walking on the grass but only realising the importance of being able to enjoy that luxury now, when they are cooped up in their home because of lockdown. He asserted that the lockdown has made many realize how important it is to connect with nature.

R Madhavan also revealed that he had planted a whole garden of vegetables at his home before and during the lockdown. He mentioned that it has capsicum, onions, garlic and 16 different types of tomatoes, and many more. The actor admitted that he has become a fan of urban and rural farming.