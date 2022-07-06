Actor R Madhavan’s experiment with filmmaking with his latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect seems to bear fruitful results. The actor has been on the receiving end of love and appreciation from fans and industry stalwarts alike for his vision and concept behind developing a true story. Even though the film is struggling hard to gain footfall in theatres, the actor’s hard work is being hailed by all.

After Rajinikanth penned words of encouragement for the actor and the film's team, it was AR Rahman who joined the bandwagon and expressed his likeness to the film. It is pertinent to note that the latest outing which features Madhavan in the titular role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, is also written and directed by the actor.

R Madhavan receives appreciation from AR Rahman for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The sci-fi biographical drama that marks the actor's directorial debut, has surely left critics speechless. Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor whose film received a standing ovation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, shared a video of his precious moment from the event on Twitter while expressing his gratitude. In the video, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, who is clearly quite impressed with Madhavan’s talents as a storyteller, can be seen lauding the actor’s strenuous efforts in highlighting such a story.

Unforgettable moments of my life . 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@arrahman sir… Thank you so so much . 🙏🙏❤️❤️🚀🚀⁩ #rocketrythefilm. pic.twitter.com/8AeEfvKiyE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 5, 2022

The video shows Rahman saying, “What a direction. Every dialogue was great.” Madhavan who is humbled by the appreciation could be seen just standing and listening to the words of wisdom. Rahman in the video also could be heard describing, “Madhavan” as a “new voice” in filmmaking. Madhavan acknowledged the encouragement from Rahman in his tweet and wrote, “Unforgettable moments of my life. ⁦ @arrahman sir… Thank you so so much. #rocketrythefilm.”

Madhavan held a special screening of the drama this year at the Cannes Film Festival for a group of high-profile spectators including Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, AR Rahman, and other Indian dignitaries who accompanied them to the global event. The latest outing by the actor revolves around the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film that was released in theatres on July 1, is holding remarkably well though the overall collection remains low. It raked in approximately Rs 1.30 crores net for all languages on Day 5.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorMaddy/Twitter/ActorMadhavan