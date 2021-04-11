R Madhavan Was Part Of Mani Ratnam's Musical Netru Indru Naalai For A Humanitarian Cause

Quick links:
R Madhavan & Mani Ratnam FB
R Madhavan is a popular actor in the south Indian and Bollywood industry. The actor got recognition from his first project with Mani Ratnam, Alaipayuthey2. But did you know that Madhavan was also associated with Mani Ratnam's celebrated musical, Netru Indru Naalai?
Netru Indru Naalai is a series of musical theatre performances that were directed by highly acclaimed film director Mani Ratnam. But did you that R Madhavan had the opportunity to be associated with the project when he was a new face in the industry. The musical theatre performances included a star-studded cast like Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Mohanlal. The show was put together to help an NGO The Banyan to raise funds for its building corpus fund.
The musical was conceptualized in the year 2000 and the first show was portrayed the same year. Over the years, many famous names started appearing in the musical. Big shots like Aamir Khan and Revathi Menon had also made appearances in the musical.
The three-hour-long musical performance had dance and drama to bring to life the ultimate cinematic moments from Tamil cinema. Netru Indru Naalai means Yesterday, today and tomorrow. A.R. Rahman too was associated with the project and had composed a special song for the show. Along with him, Sabu Cyril and Rajiv Menon too were associated with the project.
As stated on the official website of The Banyan, it is an NGO based out of Chennai, India and was founded in the year 1983. The NGO was founded by Vandana Gopikumar and Vaishnavi Jayakumar and the NGO caters to the mentally ill and homeless women in the city.
