R Madhavan's Latest Pic With Mammootty Makes Rounds Online; Actor Says He's 'huge Fan'

A couple of pictures featuring R Madhavan with popular actor Mammootty surfaced online and have been doing the rounds on Instagram for a few days. The picture shows the duo smiling from ear to ear as they stand next to each other, but neither of the actors posted glimpses from their meet. R Madhavan, however, took to Twitter and mentioned he was a 'huge fan' of the Shylock actor.

R Madhavan and Mammootty meet

According to the pictures from R Madhavan and Mammootty's meet that surfaced online, the duo met in Dubai. R Madhavan was seen in a black hoodie and jeans as he stood beside Mammootty with a grin on his face. Mammootty on the other hand was seen in a cream shirt and a picture also features them seated on a sofa as they indulged in conversation.

R Madhavan replied to some of the pictures on Twitter and called Mammootty a 'wonderful and awesome superstar'. He also called him a 'legend' as he continued to praise him for the person he is. The tweet read, "He is such a wonderful and awesome superstar. I am a huge fan and now ever a bigger one. So much to learn from the awesome, humble and evergreen legend ."

Have a look at the pictures here

R Madhavan was most recently seen in the Netflix series Decoupled alongside Surveen Chawla. The show saw Madhavan take on the role of an author and was all about his divorce from Surveen Chawla's character. The series saw things get messy as they socialized in the same circle and brought up a child together. After its release, it began trending at number 2 on the online streaming platform and was the first Indian series on the list. The actor was 'moved to tears' with the news and penned down a note on Twitter. He wrote, "WITH THE BLESSINGS OF THE ALMIGHTY AND ALL THE ELDERS AND WITH THE LOVE OF ALL THE PEOPLE — DECOUPLED BECOMES THE NO.1 INDIAN SERIES ON NETFLIX IN LESS THAN 72 HRS. I AM SO MOVED TO TEARS AND VERY HUMBLED."

WITH THE BLESSINGS OF THE ALMIGHTY AND ALL THE ELDERS AND WITH THE LOVE OF ALL THE PEOPLE — #DECOUPLED BECOMES THE NO.1 INDIAN SERIES ON NETFLIX IN LESS THAN 72 HRS. I AM SO MOVED TO TEARS AND VERY HUMBLED🙏🙏 @NETFLIX_IN @manujosephsan @SurveenChawla @sejtherage @chetan_bhagat pic.twitter.com/graGcr4tHY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 21, 2021

Mammootty on the other hand will soon be seen in Bheeshma Parvam, which will be helmed by Amal Neerad. The poster was shared by Dulquer Salmaan in 2021 and he penned down a heartfelt note for his dad. Two posters of the film were released, which saw Mammootty was seen seated on a chair giving the camera an intense look.