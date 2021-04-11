R Madhavan's List Of Films Directed By Mani Ratnam, From 'Guru' To 'Alai Payuthey'

R Madhavan has done numerous projects with acclaimed directors and producers of the entertainment industry. The actor gained the limelight after his highly acclaimed film directed by Mani Ratnam. Here is a list of all films starring Madhavan with Mani Ratnam in the director’s chair.

R Madhavan's movies with Mani Ratnam

Alai Payuthey

Alai Payuthey is the first film that Madhavan and Mani Ratnam worked together on. The film released in 2000 and garnered the actor a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. The film is a romantic drama starring Shalini alongside Madhavan and explores the tensions of married life between two youngsters who elope together. The film has received 8.3/10 rating on IMDb. The movie was remade in Hindi and starred Vivek Oberoi in Madhavan’s role alongside Rani Mukerjee.

A Peck On the Cheek (Kannathil Muthamittal)

A Peck On the Cheek (Kannathil Muthamittal) is another project that Mani Ratnam and Madhavan worked on and the film released in the year 2002. The movie was about a little girl whose parents reveal to her that she was adopted. The plot follows the girl who is determined to find her real mother and she wants to be taken to Sri Lanka. She finds out that there her mother works with a militant group of activists. The film stars Madhavan, Simran, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie has received 8.4/10 rating on IMDb by over seven thousand users.

Ayitha Ezhuthu

Another popular film that Madhavan and Mani Ratnam have worked on together is, Ayitha Ezhuthu. The film is loosely based on the life story of George Reddy who is a scholar from Osmania University of Hyderabad. The film also revolves around three men and their accidental meeting on Napier Bridge, which changes their lives forever. The film explores the topics of student politics. The movie has been rated 7.9/10 on IMDb by over 3 thousand users. Ayitha Ezhuthu released in the year 2004 and stars Suriya, Madhavan and Siddharth. The movie was remade in Hindi and starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan.

Guru

Mani Ratnam's movies with Madhavan also include Guru, released in the year 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film has Madhavan in a supporting role and his character was essential to the plot of the film. The movie was directed by Mani Ratnam and has got 7.7/10 ratings 7on IMDb by over 22 thousand users. The movie was about a villager who arrives in Bombay in 1958 and rises from its streets to become the biggest tycoon in Indian history.

Image credits: Madhavan and Mani Ratnam Facebook