R Sarathkumar's Cult Film Surya Vamsam To Get A Sequel, Actor Announces On Special Day

R Sarathkumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released thriller film, Por Thozhil. On Wednesday, his film Surya Vamsam completed 26 years of release. On the special occasion, the veteran actor took to Twitter to unveil an exciting update about the film.

3 things you need to know

Surya Vamsam was released in 1997.

It stars R Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar in lead roles.

The film was remade into different languages such as Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Surya Vamsam turns 26

As Surya Vamsam turned 26, R Sarathkumar announced that the sequel of the film is currently in the works. He expressed his gratitude to fans who have kept the memory of the film alive. He thanked them for their continuous support that has propelled the film to remain etched in their minds. He hinted at the upcoming sequel by saying, "Soon Suryavamsam – 2!…" This announcement has sparked anticipation and eagerness among his fans, who eagerly await further updates on the sequel.

(A snip of R Sarathkumar's tweet | Image: R Sarathkumar/Twitter)

(Translation of R Sarathkumar's tweet | Image: R Sarathkumar/Twitter)

More about Surya Vamsam and its remakes

Surya Vamsam was a poignant portrayal of the complexities within family dynamics, delving into themes of interpersonal relationships, ego clashes, and the consequences of communication barriers. R Sarathkumar delivered an outstanding performance in the film, essaying dual roles as a father and son.

Upon its release in 1997, the film emerged as one of the major blockbusters in the Tamil film industry. Its success transcended language barriers, as it was later remade in Telugu (1998) as well as Hindi, titled Sooryavansham (1999), and in Kannada as Surya Vamsha (2000).

(Stills from Surya Vamsam | Image: R Sarathkumar/Twitter)

Alongside Sarathkumar, the film featured Radikaa Sarathkumar, Devayani, Priya Raman, and Manivannan in pivotal roles. While the movie achieved success in all three languages, the Hindi version, despite featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

However, Sooryavansham has attained cult status over the years, with regular broadcasts on television channels contributing to its enduring popularity. The Telugu adaptation showcased Daggubati Venkatesh and Meena in lead roles, while the Kannada remake was headlined by Vishnuvardhan and Isha Koppikar.