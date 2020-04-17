When Soundarya's Closest Ally Talked About Her Last Phone Call Before Plane Crash

Director and actor R V Udayakumar, in an old media interview, had talked about the last phone call he had with the Sooryavansham fame, Soundarya. Reportedly, Soundarya phoned Udaykumar the night before her death to reveal that Apathamitra (an official remake of Priyadarshan's Manichitrathazhu) would be her last movie because she was two months pregnant. The day after Soundarya called R V Udayakumar, she and her brother Amarnath and wife died in a plane crash. The actor reportedly was heading to Karminagar for an election campaign (2004).

April 17, 2020, marks the 16th death anniversary of the yesteryear actor. Soundarya, who debuted in 1992 with Gandharva, has acted in plenty of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. Interestingly, she was also seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 1999's Sooryavansham. A popular name down south, fans of Soundarya are celebrating her 16th death anniversary. Here's what fans are up to.

A Telugu Pride, Remembering Soundarya Garu On Her Death Anniversary - @YoursEesha and her Devotes. #Soundarya pic.twitter.com/HYKTDJ0HQf — Eesha Rebba Fanatic (@EeshaFanatic) April 17, 2020

Remembering the legendary actress#Soundarya death anniversary 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Miss u 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/3BLFAG2iPi — Venkat 😘Samantha (@Venkat__Sam) April 17, 2020

Remembering Soundarya on her death anniversary, her film 9 nelalu (9 months) with Vikram, will always be remembered forever, based on surrogacy concept#Soundarya — 💞 (@DhoniRohith7) April 17, 2020

Furthermore, in the same interview, R V Udayakumarfurther recalled how he cried on Soundarya's funeral. Reportedly, it was hard for him to digest the news of Soundarya's death. He also revealed that Soundarya was very close to him and his wife, and used to visit them often.

Meanwhile, Soundarya and R V Udayakumar have worked together in two movies- Ponnumani and Taraka Ramudu. While Ponnumani was a blockbuster hit, Taraka Ramudu did average business at the box office. Meanwhile, R V Udayakumar last helmed Telugu movie, Mr. Rascal.

