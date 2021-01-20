Raai Laxmi Expresses Love For Pole Dancing, Says 'trying To Get The Hang Of It'

Actor Raai Laxmi has shared a picture today on Instagram where she is attempting pole dancing. The actor expressed in the caption that she is taking it quite seriously to learn the skill and that she will learn it soon. Read along and take a look at the picture and what the fans have to say.

Raai Laxmi is addicted to pole dancing

Actor Raai Laxmi took to her Instagram feed today on January 20, 2021, to share a picture as she tried at pole dancing. The actor held the pole, while the picture was clicked during her workout and saw her sporting black shorts and crop top. In the caption, she mentioned how she is determined to learn the skill and will get the hang of it soon.

She wrote, “I can I will!!! trying to get the hang of it” followed by the hashtags #beginner #poledance #addicted and #loveit as well as a red heart emoji. The actor was appreciated by many fans and followers in the comments under the post which has received over 89k likes since it was shared. Take a look at some of the comments on the post.

Raai Laxmi on the work front

Currently, she is working filming for Cinderella, which is directed by Vinoo Venkatesh and will be horror-thriller and also include fantasy elements. She has also signed the movies Miruga and Gangster 21, in the latter, she will star opposite Jr MGR. Gangster 21 will be helmed by Rathan Linga and started filming recently.

Raai Laxmi has been working in the film industry for the last 15 years and has appeared in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. She made her debut back in 2005 in the RV Udayakumar movie Kundakka Mandakka. Some of her popular works include Nenjai Thodu, Dhaam Dhoom, Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali, Kanchana and Mankatha. She recently starred in the Hindi web-series Poison 2 on Zee 5 and portrayed the role of Sara.

