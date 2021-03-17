Raai Laxmi Reveals She Suffered From 'clinical Depression' After Her Father's Death

Raai Laxmi is back on set after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview, Raai talked about her personal struggles last year and battling clinical depression. Laxmi lost her father due to cancer last year and spoke about the same in this interview.

Many actors in the past have opened up about their mental health struggles. Now in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Tollywood actor Raai Laxmi detailed her struggles while dealing with clinical depression. In the interview, Raai Laxmi talked about how losing her father in 2020 due to cancer was a challenge. She realized that she had no choice but to deal with his demise.

Raai Laxmi continued and said that her father’s death is a “very personal and a very hard issue” to cope with. Detailing her father’s cancer battle, Laxmi revealed that she tried her best to save her father and deemed it the “toughest” phase of her life. The South Indian actor further added that the stress of this situation led to her suffering from “clinical depression”.

Raai Laxmi’s father’s death even affected her taking up new projects. In the interview, Raai revealed that many offers came her way, but she did not accept them since she was not herself or “in the right frame of mind” to work. Talking about her road to recovery, Laxmi revealed that it took her months to normalize things around her and get back to work.

Now, Raai Laxmi is back on set after more than a year. She has begun shooting for her upcoming female-centric film in Hyderabad. Getting back on set after such a long time, Laxmi felt as if she was starting her first film as a newcomer in front of the camera. The South Indian actor even took to Twitter and shared a picture from the film’s set.

In the picture, the South Indian actor was praying and seeking blessings for her new venture. She even hinted that details about this upcoming project will be announced very soon. In the tweet, Laxmi added that she misses him and acknowledged that she is pursuing her career because of him. Take a look at Raai Laxmi’s tweet here.