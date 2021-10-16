Raashi Khanna Spreads Awareness On Healthy Eating Habits On World Food Day; See Video

Marking World Food Day, actor Raashi Khanna shared a video on her Instagram handle in an attempt to spread awareness on healthy eating habits.

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to raise awareness on the issue of hunger and healthy food habits for all. It also marks the founding day of the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO).

Taking to her Instagram, Raashi has uploaded a video in which she can be seen holding a plate of healthy food. Dressed in a pink top and a black trouser, she is seen imitating Ross aka David Schwimmer's 'I m fine' scene of the popular sitcom Friends. Using his dialogues, she can be seen avoiding the junk foods being served to her and finally choosing a healthy portion for herself. in the caption, she wrote, "When you try to eat healthily but when you also have “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” like that you really don’t need any enemies! #worldfoodday"

Watch the video here:

Raashi Khanna to star in Raj & DK's upcoming series

On the work front, Raashi Khanna has been roped into filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series which also features Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Touted as a quirky drama thriller, the show is the next digital outing of the filmmakers after the highly acclaimed The Family Man series. Speaking on the upcoming series, Raashi told PTI that every narrative choice of the director duo is aimed at breaking cinematic and gender tropes.

“It has been a blessing to be a part of the project. Raj and DK are the creators of The Family Man which has changed the way we see OTT shows. The way they treat their female characters is amazing. That’s what I have understood working with them.They are extremely sensitive to issues and have no gender bias. They are into breaking those stereotypes, which is why they are these wonderful filmmakers." she said.

Furthermore, the actor said that every character is so important in the series that it really isn’t just a ‘one-person' thing. "The kind of storytelling they have, it is not easy to blend in so many characters in a story like this and give each of them the importance they deserve. But they have managed to do it," she added.

The 30-year-old actor has worked in several blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, including Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Prati Roju Pandage. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled series will mark her return to the Hindi film industry after her 2013 debut Madras Cafe helmed by Shoojit Sircar.



