Raashii Khanna Bashes Claims Saying She Badmouthed South Films; 'Have Utmost Respect...'

South Indian sensation Raashii Khanna recently garnered immense adulation after she made her Bollywood debut with the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. In the gripping web series, she featured alongside the likes of Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol and was appreciated for her acting talent. Now, post the success of the show, the actor was surrounded by false reports that claimed she was ‘bad-mouthing' about South Indian films.

The actor refuted such claims with a statement on social media wherein she wrote how the content was fabricated against her and is just tarnishing her personality. Finding the need to clarify such baseless reports, Raashii, in her statement, requested people to stop spreading such false information. She also admitted to having huge respect for the South Indian languages and the community.

Raashii Khanna rubbishes rumours about bad mouthing South films

“Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad-mouthing South films are doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to Please Stop. I have the utmost respect for each and every language/film that I do. So let’s be kind,” Raashii wrote. After reports suggesting that the actor badmouthed about South Indian industry, she received a lot of backlash from Telugu audiences predominantly. However, with the apology statements, it seems like the actor have now cleared the air.

According to various media reports, the actor had reportedly called out the South industry for being sexist, offending actresses with names like lass, milky, etc. and objectifying female actors. Known for her successful stint in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Raashii is now earning praises from the audience and critics alike for her impactful performance as the psychopath Aliyah Choksi in Rudra. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Post the success, the actor has been preparing for her role in Raj and DK's show with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film as the female leads. The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial alongside Gopichand.