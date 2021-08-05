Raashii Khanna 'extremely Elated' To Team Up With Dhanush For Next Film 'D44'

Actor Raashii Khanna could not hold on to her excitement of being roped opposite South Indian superstar Dhanush for the upcoming Tamil film D44. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, known for helming movies like Uthamaputhiran and Mathil. The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja. Raashii made her debut with John Abraham with the suspense thriller Madras Café.

Raashii Khanna teams up with Dhanush for their next film D44

The 30-year-old actor who is known for films like Bengal Tiger and Supreme took to Twitter and shared her happiness of doing the film opposite Dhanush. "Extremely elated to be on board! Really looking forward to working with @dhanushkraja and @sunpictures,” she replied to the announcement made by Sun Pictures. “I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to the cinema. I’ve so many people to thank for the work that comes my way – the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators (who) trust it,” she said in a statement.

Extremely elated to be on board! Really looking forward to working with @dhanushkraja and @sunpictures 😇 https://t.co/xB8hzFMt45 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) August 4, 2021

Raashii Khanna will soon star in an Amazon Prime Video original web series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, in which she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in director Rajesh Mapuskar’s web series Rudra -The Edge of Darkness starring Ajay Devgn, and films like Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, and Bhramam.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will mark the reunion of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar, director of the TV show Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Anirudh Ravichander will be the music composer for the film. Anirudh and Dhanush are popularly known as the DnA combo. However, no other announcements about the film have been made yet. Dhanush, on the work front, is currently busy filming for his upcoming flick, Maaran in Hyderabad. Soon he will commence working on his next film with the director Kammula. The film marks the first time Dhanush and Kammula are collaborating professionally. According to FirstPost, Sekhar Kammula's directorial will be a trilingual film and will also feature Fidaa star Sai Pallavi.

