Rachel First Look: Honey Rose's New Character Lives Life On The Edge Of A Knife

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has starred in a lot of big projects as of late. She has shared the screen with the likes of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohanlal in her recent titles. Now, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film, Rachel.

2 things you need to know:

Honey Rose takes on the role of the titular character in Rachel.

The teaser shows a thrilling, intense look at the film’s concept.

Honey Rose to be a butcher in Rachel?

The teaser opens with hooks at a butcher shop, while a butcher knife could be seen stuck to a wooden surface. The head of a buffalo could also be seen resting on a surface. Subsequently, Honey Rose is given proper focus as the camera zooms out from her face to unveil her entire look.

All these elements in the teaser point to the fact that the film is likely going to be violent, gory and aggressive. The actress wore a white traditional outfit in her thriller flick’s first look. Honey Rose took to Instagram and shared other details about her upcoming film.

Rachel will be a pan-India epic

Rachel is directed by debutant filmmaker Anandhini Bala. The script and story have been written by Rahul Manappatt and Abrid Shine. The film is going to be a pan-India release, as it will be made available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Honey Rose was last seen sharing the screen with Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy. She was also seen sharing the screen with Malayalam actor Mohanlal in Monster. The actress previously worked with Mohanlal in the 2020 film Big Brother. Rose made her debut in cinema with the 2005 film Boyy Friennnd.