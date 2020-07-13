Rachel White Requests Fans To Keep Her In Their Prayers As She Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Rachel White has been tested positive for Coronavirus and the actor notified her fans about this with a tweet. The actor took to social media to ask her fans to pray for her as she has been tested positive for COVID-19. In the same tweet, the actor also said that she has been quarantined at home. Fans in the comments expressed their concern and wished for her speedy recovery.

Rachel White shared a tweet in which she wrote that she has not only been tested positive for Coronavirus but has also been quarantined. Fans were shocked by the news and prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. As Rachel continued the tweet, she wrote that she would appreciate it if her fans kept her in their prayers as she sets off on her path to recovery. The actor tried to keep her spirits high during this time with a joyful attitude. Once the tweet was out, several prominent personalities from the film world came forward to express concern for the actor. They poured in several supportive messages and asked Rachel White to be strong during this time and assured her that she will get out of it soon.

I have tested COViD19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. 🙏 — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) July 11, 2020

Rachel White is known for her film Ungli and several other Bengali films which she has been a part of. The actor is one of the most loved personalities on social media and has a huge fan following due to her work. Hence her fans on other social media platforms too expressed their concern for their beloved actor. Rachel White had wished a speedy recovery to one of her colleagues not too long ago. She mentioned that she is praying for their good health, according to a news portal.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among other celebrities who have also been tested positive for Coronavirus. Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have also been tested positive for COVID-19. Anupam, however, has tested negative. Fans have shown great concern for these prominent celebrities and have wished them a speedy recovery, according to a news portal.

