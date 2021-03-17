Rachitha From 'Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar' Shares 'Amman' Look; Leaves Fans Guessing

Actor Rachitha Mahalaxmi will be soon playing the cameo role of Goddess Amman. The Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar fame actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share her new look that went viral on the internet. Rachita donned the look of a Goddess and her followers had a hard time guessing what the look was for. She was seen in a red and green saare, with a Trishul and Mukut, and donned some heavy jewelry. She wore a red bindi and there was a goddess sculpture in the background and she posed in front of a diya giving her a divine look. She captioned the post 'Viraivil.. Keep Guessing'.

Checkout Rachitha's Amman look on Instagram and comments

After she added the post to her Instagram feed, many of her followers started to guess what the look was for. A large number of followers were sure that the look was for the Parivattam show, however, Rachitha did reply to these guesses as 'No'. Some guessed it was for 'Vijay Television Awards 2021' while some wrote it was a part of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, but none of them were able to guess it right. Read comments on Rachitha's photo here-

Rachitha then shared the teaser in Goddess Amman look and captioned it 'Indango'. Rachitha will be essaying the role of Goddess Amman in the Maha Sangamam episodes of the shows Amman and Mangalya Sandhosham. According to the teaser, the character Shakti in the show Amman and Nithyashree from Mangalya Sandhosham pray to Goddess Amman in a temple for solutions for their problems. Rachitha appears as Amman and is expected to resolve their issues. Watch the teaser here-

Details of Rachitha's Tv serials

Rachitha predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada Television. She made her debut in Kannada serialMega Mandara in 2007 that aired on Star Suvarna. She rose to fame for playing the role of 'Thanga Meenakshi' in the second season of Tamil soap opera Saravanan Meenatchi which aired on Star Vijay. Rachitha has been a judge on shows Junior Senior and Junior Super Stars 3.0 and she also participated in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladis. At present, she plays the role of 'Mahalakshmi Mayan' for the second season of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar that airs on Star Vijay.

