Radha Ravi And His Family Travel Amid Lockdown, Quarantined By Health Officials

South Indian actor Radha Ravi, who has been featured in several Tamil films like Dharmaprabhu and Gorilla, recently travelled to Kotagiri with his family from Chennai. The actor and his family have been asked to stay indoors by health officials. Read on to know full details about the story.

ALSO READ | Tom Cruise Willing To Shoot In Italy Again Post The COVID-19 Lockdown

Radha Ravi and his family quarantined at home by officials

Amid the coronavirus scare, South Indian actor Radha Ravi travelled from Chennai to Kotagiri. Radha Ravi was also accompanied by his family members. He was able to do so after obtaining a pass from the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO READ | Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Weeks After COVID-19 Hospitalisation & Leg Amputation

However, as soon as he arrived at Kotagiri, some of the villagers alerted the officials about it. Radha Ravi and his family members have been staying in a lavish cottage in Kotagiri since then. The actor and his family have been asked to home quarantine by the health officials in the district.

Neither Radha Ravi nor any of his family members have shown any symptoms for the coronavirus. The health officials have asked the actor to do as a precautionary measure. The health officials have even put up a quarantine notice outside their home. The health officials will be then testing Radha Ravi and his family members for the COVID-19 disease.

ALSO READ | Good News: Five Positive Stories Spreading Smiles Amid Coronavirus Blues

Radha Ravi was seen in Vaibhav Reddy starrer Sixer. He played the role of the female lead, Palak Lalwani's father in the film. Radha Ravi was also seen in Vijay Anand directed Dagaalty early this year. The film also starred Santhanam, Rittika Sen and Yogi Babu alongside Radha Ravi.

ALSO READ | Nayanthara Reacts On Radha Ravi's Misogynist Comments As Celebrities Fume, He Says His Statements Were ‘misinterpreted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.