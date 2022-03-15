'Radhe Shyam' Box Office Collections Day 4: Prabhas-starrer Witnesses Dip In Numbers

Despite witnessing a strong opening at the Box office, superstar Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam witnessed a drop on the fourth day. The film that opened to rave reviews, seems to have gotten affected by negative word of mouth. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar also stars Pooja Hegde alongside the great actor.

The film did grab the attention of the viewers before the release and on the first-day run, however going by the numbers it raked, the film seems to lack business on the fourth day. The best part amid the news is that the film has hit the century in four days after it minted Rs 101.50 crores.

Radhe Shyam Box Office Collections on Day 4

As per the early trends flowing in, Radhe Shyam earned 7 crores on day 4. This comes as a big dip from Sunday’s 24 crores. The Indian box office total now stands at 101.50 crores. The film is receiving great competition from Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files that is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office by grabbing a large footfall.

The makers of the film announced on Monday that the movie has grossed at a whopping Rs 151 cr worldwide in only three days. The much-awaited film was released in five languages across the world including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is set in the 1970s against a vintage European background and focuses on Vikramaditya, a palmist who has the power of knowing what will happen in an individual's life. However, his life takes a massive turn when he meets Prerana, a doctor, and engages in a fight o be with her. For the unversed, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was roped in to be the narrator for the pan-India movie. After witnessing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was finally released on March 11.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorPrabhas