Radhe Shyam Day 2 BO Collection: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Crosses Rs100 Crore Benchmark

South superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's latest pan-India outing Radhe Shyam recently released on March 11, 2022. The film is now having a tremendous run in theatres and is eyeing a blockbuster weekend. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the viewers, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crores benchmark.

Set in the backdrop of the 1970s in Europe, Radhe Shyam follows the life of a palm reader named Vikramaditya and his love interest, a doctor named Prerna. While he falls in love with Prerna, Vikramaditya still struggles between his destiny and love life. Ahead of the film's release, the makers called it the biggest war between love and destiny. While the movie is currently running in theatres, here is how it has outdone itself on its second day.

Radhe Shyam day 2 box office collection

As per the latest update by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Radhe Shyam has already garnered Rs 100 crore at its worldwide box office after its second day run in theatres. Taking to his Twitter, the analyst wrote, "RadheShyam ZOOMS past ₹100 cr gross mark in the 2nd day". The film is also the biggest opening of 2022.

Radhe Shyam came out to be the biggest opener at the Indian box office in 2022. The film's opening day worldwide box office collection reached Rs 72.41 crores. Hers is how it performed state-wise.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 37.85 crore

Karnataka: Rs 5.02 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 1.37 crore

Kerala: Rs 0.31 crore

Rest of India: Rs 8.69 crore

Overseas: Rs 19.17 crore

Radhe Shyam cast

The latest romance drama Radhe Shyam released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, across the world. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde essaying Vikramaditya and Prerna respectively. Some more prominent artists in the Hindi version were Sathyaraj as Paramahamsa whereas Krishnam Raju played the same role in the Telugu version. Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Jayaram and Sathyan were also a part of the film's ensemble. The film was helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, while Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha bankrolled it. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prabhas revealed the film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas