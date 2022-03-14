Radhe Shyam Day 3 BO Collection: Prabhas-starrer Continues To Soar On First Weekend

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were most recently seen in the much-awaited pan-India film Radhe Shyam, which hit the big screens on March 11, 2022. Although the film has been getting mixed reviews, it has been soaring high at the box office. The makers of the film announced on Monday that the movie has grossed at a whopping Rs 151 cr worldwide in only three days and several fans and followers hailed the actors and director for their work.

Radhe Shyam BO collection

Radhe Shyam minted Rs 28 Cr at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on its opening day and has been doing exceedingly well since then. The film then crossed the Rs 100 Cr mark in no time on its second day on the big screens. On day three of Radhe Shyam's release, the film has grossed a massive amount of Rs 151 Cr worldwide and the makers are over the moon about the news. They shared the news online as they wrote, "A phenomenal response for #RadheShyam on the big screen with 151 cr gross in 3 days worldwide."

The much-awaited film released in five languages across the world including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set in the 1970s against a vintage European background and focuses on Vikramaditya, a palmist who has the power of knowing what will happen in an individual's life. However, his life takes a massive turn when he meets Prerana, a doctor and must fight destiny to be with her. For the unversed, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was roped in to be the narrator for the pan-India movie.

Radhe Shyam trailer

The movie was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the teaser of the film that was released before it hit the big screens had fans eagerly waiting to see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde take on their roles. The short clip was set in the middle of a forest as it rained and captured the magic of the film. The sets of the film also transported the audience to a different time and gave them an authentic experience of immersing themselves into the plot of the film.

Image: Instagram/@radheshyamfilm