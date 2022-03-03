As the world entered the year 2022, the film industry experienced a series of setbacks due to the curbs imposed on theatres in light of surging cases of COVID-19. Major big-budgeted films like Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and more were compelled to move back their release date in order to allow theatres open to their maximum capacity to ensure a deserving box office for the highly anticipated ventures. On the other hand, there were many ventures who opted for OTT release during the pandemic.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer forthcoming Radhe Shyam was not one of them as the film faced multiple postponements since its first release date announcement. For the unversed, the romantic drama was first reportedly set to release in July 2021 but kept moving dates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally set to release on March 11, the makers of the movie talked about why the film never took the OTT route despite facing setbacks since last year.

Why was 'Radhe Shyam' not released on OTT despite postponements?

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network during the trailer launch in Mumbai, the director of the movie Radha Krishna Kumar talked about why the film stuck to a theatrical release. The 37-year-old revealed that the makers never once thought about releasing the film on OTT as it would be considered as 'cheating' the audience. He said, ''This film is for the audience to experience in theatres. We'd be cheating the audience if we release it on OTT,''

He further added that his opinions were echoed by Prabhas and the producers of the film- UV Creations and T-Series- and stated, ''We were just waiting for the right time to come and hopefully we got the right time (now).'' Moreover, the lead actor of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde who will be seen in the role of Prerana, weighed in on the topic by drawing a comparison between theatrical experience to experiencing the sound of oceans in real-life.

She said, ''I think there's a difference between sitting at the beach and watching a picture there. Because of the expanse of the film, the images that they have shot- it's so beautiful. Every picture, every frame is a painting. You have to experience it in a theatre with a Dolby atmosphere.''

Coming back to her reference, she said, "You have to listen to the sound of the ocean and be there as it is more of that kind of an experience." Talking about the epic ship scene, Hegde added, "Watching it in a theatre would be another experience compared to watching it on a TV screen."

Radhe Shyam tells a story of two star-crossed lovers racing against time and destiny for the sake of their love. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the movie will be released on March 11, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/RadheShyammovie