Radhe Shyam Makers Donate Film's Hospital Set Property To Help COVID-19 Patients

Prabhas’ movie Radhe Shyam team has done their bit to help the people during the COVID-19 second wave. The Radhe Shyam team has donated their set property to help COVID-19 patients. The team donated their hospital set property that used for a few scenes of the film. Since the film has already completed shooting for these scenes, they simply chose to donate it instead of storing it.

The ongoing pandemic’s second wave has affected people across India. The wave has crippled the government and has burdened the medical community intensively. Amidst this chaos, many film industry members have stepped in to do their bit and help those affected by the pandemic. The latest to join this cause is the Radhe Shyam team.

According to Deccan Chronicle’s report, the Radhe Shyam team has specially designed hospital beds to reflect 1970s Italy. But now that the film’s team has completed shooting for the scenes, they dismantled the set. The set was constructed at a private studio and then the set’s contents were stored at a warehouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

But the ongoing pandemic’s second wave led to many hospitals encountering a major shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders, and other equipment. Hence, instead of storing it at their warehouse, the Prabhas starrer film team chose to donate the hospital equipment used in the film. These donations include stretchers, 50 custom beds with cots, medical equipment stand, saline stands, oxygen cylinders, and personal protective equipment. These donations have been made to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Radhe Shyam’s set designer Ravinder Reddy confirmed this donation and revealed that the beds have been custom-designed and hence can provide all comforts to a bed-ridden patient in this situation. Ravinder contacted the filmmakers after he got in touch with the CEO of a private hospital pertaining to the requirement for a bed for one of his relatives. Soon the Radhe Shyam makers got on board and agreed to donate the hospital set for the COVID-19 patients.

In the report, it is also revealed that the Radhe Shyam hospital set was transported with the help of nine trucks. Moreover, the entire Radhe Shyam team including lead actor Prabhas have expressed their happiness over this contribution made to help COVID-19 patients. Now the team is waiting for the situation to normalize and the current crisis soon depletes.

