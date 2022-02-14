Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The film is one of the most awaited ventures of the duo and has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans are excited to see how the chemistry will unfold between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the makers of the film recently gave them a Valentine's Day surprise with some glimpses from the film.

The makers of Radhe Shyam recently shared a 34-second Valentine's Day special glimpse featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. In the short clip, Prabhas' Vikramaditya could be seen trying to talk to his ladylove Prerna, played by Pooja Hegde.

The video further features some romantic moments shared by the two. In the video, Prerna could be seen telling someone how Vikramaditya asked her for a kiss. Further, Vikramaditya goes on one knee to propose to her. The glimpse ends with Prerna asking Vikramaditya why wasn't yet married, and Vikramaditya hesitates to answer the question.

Radhe Shyam release date

Earlier this month, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the upcoming romance drama Radhe Shyam. The actor shared a poster of the film featuring a sinking ship.

The poster read, "Witness the biggest war between love & destiny." Sharing the much intriguing poster, the actor revealed the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

More about Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romance drama set against the backdrop of Europe in the 1970s. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial features Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as his ladylove Prerna. The film's trailer hinted at an intense love story of Vikramaditya and Prerna, which later unfolds some never-seen-before drama.

As per PTI, Prabhas once shared his thoughts on the upcoming film and revealed what the viewers would like the most. During the trailer launch event, the Bahubali actor said, "'Radhe Shyam' is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight."

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas