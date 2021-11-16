'Radhe Shyam' Makers Release 1st Single 'Ee Raathale'; Here Are 5 Takeaways From The Song

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the South superstar. Fans have been waiting for the film for the past two years. While the film is now scheduled for the beginning of next year, the makers of Radhe Shyam are keeping the audience engaged with regular updates. They recently unveiled the film's first song Ee Raathale and its lyrical video.

The latest animated lyrical video had several unexpected elements that have made fans think about what would happen in the movie. Apart from a promising love story, the lyrical clip had several surprising elements. Here are five takeaways from Ee Raathale.

Five takeaways from Ee Raathale

Romance and drama at their best

Radhe Shyam's first song gave a glimpse of the romance drama that the audience will witness while watching the film. The lyrical video saw immense love between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's animated characters. From leaving behind the train to getting into the ocean, the song hinted at chemistry the viewers must have never seen before.

Movie will be filled with action

The almost four minutes song was enough to reveal that the upcoming film will have several action sequences. From the train accident to jumping off a cliff, the film's first song has somehow unveiled that viewers will get to watch Prabhas' action in the upcoming flick. Especially after watching him in Bahubali, the excitement among the fans must have risen.

There will be several unpredictable turns in the film

The song's animated video had an unexpected twist after every few seconds. From the leading lady's jumping off the train to Prabhas' character blowing it away, was much unpredictable. The second twist came when Prabhas drove right into the ocean which later turned out to be space with a Saturn like thing inside it. At last, a comet destroyed their car but they still came back together.

The film will be set in the 70s

While it has already been revealed the upcoming movie will be set in Europe in the 70s, the song hinted at something more. All promotional videos and posters had the UK's steam engine which might play an important role in the romance drama. From Radhe Shyam's first glimpse to the lyrical video, the steam engine has been shown several times.

Apart from the filmmakers, the music composers and singers have done a commendable job

While the filmmakers have already gained the audience's trust with the regular updates and intriguing teasers, Ee Rathaalu proved the musicians have also given their 100% into the film. The song's music and lyrics are sheer excellence. Justin Prabhakaran made viewers fall in love with the song which already has 3.2 million views on YouTube.

(Image: @actorprabhas/Instagaram)