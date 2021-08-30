'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Look Regal In New Poster, Wish 'Janmashtami' To Fans

As the fans have been awaiting the release of Prabhas’ much-anticipated movie, Radhe Shyam, the actor recently teased the fans by unveiling a new poster of the film. Prabhas revealed his movie’s new poster on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and even urged his fans to celebrate the day with the new poster. Several fans immediately reacted to his social media post and expressed their excitement for the release of his movie.

Radhe Shyam’s new poster unveiled

Actor Prabhas recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of posters of his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam in which he can be seen posing with his co-actor in the film, Pooja Hegde. In the poster, he can be seen sporting a black tux while on the other hand, actor Pooja Hegde can be seen in a stunning blue gown with peacock feathers attached to it. In the poster, while Prabhas is seen lovingly gazing at Pooja, the latter can be seen playing the piano with a gleeful smile on her face. Through the post, the actor wished his fans a 'Happy Janmashtami' and depicted different posters having the cast and crew details write in various languages.

In the caption, he urged all his fans to celebrate Janmashtami with the gorgeous poster brought to them by their truly ‘Radhe Shyam.’ he further tagged all the cast and crew members of the team Radhe Shyam.

The moment Prabhas shared the new poster of his highly-anticipated movie, many of his fans were quick enough to react to it with love. Many fans poured hearts into the comments section to express their love for the actor and his upcoming film while many of them added heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were after looking at the new poster. Some fans also began anticipating that this movie will become India’s biggest love story. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the new poster of Prabhas’ movie.





Radhe Shyam cast

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is a period romance film featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Oher popu7lar actors in the movie include Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chetri, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi, and many more. The movie has been slated to release on 14 January 2022 after being delayed from 30 July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

