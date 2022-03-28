'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets An OTT Release Date; Details Inside

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were most recently seen in the romantic period drama Radhe Shyam, which hit the big screens on March 11, 2022. The film was hailed by many, who rushed to theatres to watch the duo in action. In big news to the fans, the makers recently announced that Radhe Shyam will soon be made available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Radhe Shyam online

Fans and movie enthusiasts are all set for the OTT release of the much-awaited Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer, which will premiere on the online streaming major Amazon Prime Video on April 1, 2022. The popular streaming platform took to social media to invite the audience to embark on the 'magical journey of love,' as the film would avail its OTT premiere soon.

Radhe Shyam box office opening numbers

The film garnered a grand opening at the box office as it was released on March 11 and minted a whopping Rs 28 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to reports by Filmibeat. The publication also reported that the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 6 Crore and also made waves across the world as it hit the 1 Million dollar mark overseas.

More about Radhe Shyam

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam also featured Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree among others. The film revolves around the life of Prabhas' character, Vikramaditya, who is a palmist and can read people's futures and destinies. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with Pooja Hegde's character, Dr Prerana and must fight against destiny to secure his fate. The film also left fans in awe of its songs including Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Soch Liya, Udd Jaa Parindey, Main Ishq Mein Hoon and many others.