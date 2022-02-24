'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas & Pooja Hegde-starrer's Soulful Track 'Ee Raathale' Out Now; Watch

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity ahead of the film's release, with intriguing posters and soulful tracks like Soch Liya, Aashiqui Aa Gayi among others becoming massive hits. Weeks after releasing the lyric video of the heart touching song Ee Raathale, makers have now dropped its video, which showcases Pooja and Prabhas' electrifying chemistry.

The track perfectly encapsulates the leading duo's budding romance as they cross paths with each other on various occasions. The track has been crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, while Krishna Kanth has penned the lyrics. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set to hit theatres on March 11, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, February 25, Prabhas shared posters of the song and wrote, "Experience love like never before. Presenting the beautiful visuals of a heart touching song from #RadheShyam." Take a look.

Only yesterday, the actor dropped a special promotional clip of the track, quipping that it'll make audiences fall in love all over again. He wrote, "Fall in love with #RadheShyam again!" Apart from Ee Raathale, the film's other songs like Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Soch Liya, and Udd Jaa Parindey have become massive hits.

Billed as a science fiction drama, the film is set in Europe in the '70s. Apart from Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, it also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, UV Creations production.

During the trailer launch event, Prabhas spoke about the project, revealing that it's filled with unexpected plot twists. He said,"'Radhe Shyam' is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight."

Image: Instagram@ACTORPRABHAS