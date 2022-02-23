'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas Drops New Poster From Film, Announces Promo Of 'special Video Song'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Radhe Shyam, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on 11 March 2022. Prabhas took to his social media account on Wednesday, February 23, and had some exciting news for his fans and followers online.

He shared an all-new poster of the upcoming movie and announced that a new song promo would be unveiled on February 24. The upcoming film will be helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set in Europe in the '70s.

Prabhas shares new Radhe Shyam poster

The actor headed to his Instagram account on February 23 and shared an all-new poster from his upcoming movie. The poster saw him standing in what appeared to be a church as he held a red heart-shaped balloon. He was seen glancing down at a young child and handing the balloon to her as she stretched out her hand for it.

The duo was seen smiling from ear to ear in the new Radhe Shyam poster. In the caption of the post, the actor mentioned that a 'special video' of a new song would release on February 24 and fans were excited about the announcement. Prabhas' caption read, "A special video song from #RadheShyam coming your way. Promo out tomorrow. (sic)"

Have a look at the Radhe Shyam new poster here:

Radhe Shyam songs

The song Soch Liya became a hit number released by the makers of the film. It featured Prabhas and Pooja Hegde trying to deal with the distance that has been created between them. Fans are given a glimpse into their romance as the characters reminisce about the lovely moments they spent together in the past. Composed by Mithoon, the video also sees the duo tour some scenic locations and explore places together.

Aashiqui Aa Gayi is also one of the songs from the film and was crooned by Arijit Singh. The music video saw the relationship between the duo blossom and grow. Sharing the clip of the song, Prabhas called it a 'Love Anthem' and fans enjoyed watching the undeniable chemistry between the duo on-screen.

