Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja's On-screen Chemistry In Soch Liya's Teaser Thrills Fans; Watch

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the audiences engaged, and have released the teaser of another love ballad from the film titled Soch Liya. The brief clip showcases Prabhas reminiscing his fond moments with Pooja and the various flashbacks leave a flashing smile on his face.

The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while Mithoon has composed, created, and arranged it. Other tracks like Aashiqui Aa Gayi and Ee Raathale have already become raging hits, and Soch Liya adds to the incredible music score of the film. The full song will be released on December 8.

Teaser of Radhe Shyam's new song Soch Liya released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, December 6, Prabhas shared the track's 30-second teaser and wrote, "Love is in the air and in the beats of #RadheShyam. Here's a glimpse from #SochLiya, the second Hindi song from our film. Full song out on 8th December". Take a look.

The teaser was accompanied by fans swooning over the duo’s incredible chemistry, and many dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Others noted that they ‘loved’ the track and hailed music legends Arijit and Mithoon for the soulful beats.

Only last week, makers released the love anthem Aashiqui Aa Gayi, which showcased Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic getaways and brewing love story. The clip opened with the duo discussing if their love story could be like that of Romeo and Juliet, however, Prabhas cleared that all he's looking for is 'Flirtationship' and that he's not someone to make sacrifices in love. The clip echoed the message," You don't fall in love, you rise in love", falling in sync with the film's romantic theme.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, showcases Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya who falls head over heels in love with Prerana, a Physician.

Prabhas' character teaser had been released on the occasion of his birthday in October this year. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'. Apart from the leading duo, actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will essay supporting roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS)