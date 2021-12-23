'Radhe Shyam' Trailer Release Date & Time: How To Watch The Trailer Of Prabhas-starrer?

South star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited movies of the Bahubali star. After playing a fierce lead role in the SS Rajamouli directorial, the upcoming film will see Prabhas' romantic side. As fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what will happen in the film, the makers will soon unveil the film's official trailer.

The upcoming flick Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic drama. The film's intriguing teaser was released about two months ago and left fans startled. The teaser saw Prabhas in a different but not so comforting avatar. It hinted at the twists and turns the film will unravel. Here are all details about the film's upcoming trailer.

Radhe Shyam trailer date and time

The makers of the upcoming flick have organised a trailer launch event that will reportedly host over 40,000 fans in Hyderabad. The leading lady of the movie, Pooja Hegde also took to her Twitter handle to share to make the announcement of the trailer's release. Taking to her social media, Pooja Hegde revealed the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama that will release on December 23, 2021.

Where to watch Radhe Shyam trailer?

The trailer of the upcoming movie will be released at a fan event. The event will be joined by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, who will launch the trailer. For those who cannot attend the event, it will also be live-streamed on YouTube. Sharing the news, Pooja Hegde wrote, "The stage is set. The love story is about to begin. Radhe ShyamTrailer out tomorrow.

Radhe Shyam movie plot and cast

The makers have not unveiled anything about the film's plot yet. However, as the songs that makers released earlier suggests the film will be a romantic drama and will see various sides of the lead roles. While Prabhas will play Vikramaditya, the name of Pooja Hegde's character is Prerana in the upcoming movie. The movie also cast Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sathyan and more. The film's shoot began in January 2020 but was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will release in five languages. The film is now set to release on January 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas