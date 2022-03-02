'Radhe Shyam' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Can't Wait To Watch War Between Love & Destiny

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The upcoming period romantic drama film revolves around a palmist, which is played by Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Recently, the trailer of the film was released which is getting a great response from the film critics as well as fans. With this, hashtag #RadheShyam has become one of the top Twitter trends on March 2, 2022.

Radhe Shyam Trailer sees Prabhas and Vikramaditya's challenging love story

The trailer gives an introduction of Prabhas' character, Vikramaditya, a palmist by profession, who unveils his ability to read and predict people's destiny and future. The text under the trailer reads, "Next time when my mom asks you, tell them love and marriage are not in my destiny.The trailer also gives a glimpse to Prabhas fighting the wrath of nature in between the sea which means that a major unexpected tragedy is awaiting the lovers. But, the qurestion is "Will there love win over destiny? Can the same love which can sparkle life take a life?", read the texts.

#RadheShyam becomes one of the top Twitter trends

Twitter users have been lauding the trailer of the forthcoming film. Terming the trailer as next level, a user wrote, "#RadheShyamReleaseTrailer Was Next Level And I Am Cant Wait To Witness The War Between Love And Destiny In The Bigg Screen On March 11th https://youtu.be/NqJLkWBPShY All The Best #Darling #Prabhas And The Entire Team Of #RadheyShyam From Behalf Of @TheNameIsYash Boss Fans".

#RadheShyam intresting trailer adhiripoiendi 💥👍🏻👍🏻.

At first i tot its just a love story but it's not .

watch this epic movie only on large screens 💯

All the best to #Prabhas𓃬 Fans .#RadheShyamOnMarch11 #RADHAKRISHNA #RadheShyam #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer #RadheShyamMonth pic.twitter.com/MzdlevELZ2 — urs DHFM (@vinayvardhan_15) March 2, 2022

Another user wrote that Radhe Shyam is an interesting trailer. He added, "At first I thought that it's just a love story but it's not. Watch this epic movie only on large screens All the best to #Prabhas Fans". Reknowed music composer Thaman S tweeted, "My love on #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer is Here It’s all butterflies in stomach running in Me after Working for this Film. Calling the upcoming film to be a blockbuster, he lauded the director as he mentioned, "Thanks for making me fall in love team @director_radhaa Volume Up Enjoy the Sound".