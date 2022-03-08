'Radhe Shyam': Witness Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Sizzling Chemistry In 'Main Ishq Mein Hoon'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam has left fans beaming with excitement, and makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film by dropping soulful tracks, teasers and more. The film's tracks like Soch Liya, Aashiqui Aa Gayi among others have already become fan favourites, and adding to the film's music album, another romantic song Main Ishq Mein Hoon was dropped today.

The song encapsulates the highs and lows of the leading duo's relationship, as they yearn for each other during their separation and share moments of joy in their time together. Their ballroom dance looks all things beautiful, with both Pooja and Prabhas clad in gorgeous outfits as they groove together. It has been crooned by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur, while Kumaar has penned the song's lyrics.

Radhe Shyam's romantic number Main Ishq Mein Hoon out now

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, the south superstar dropped the track's poster and wrote, "Experience a yet another heart touching song from #RadheShyam. #MainIshqMeinHoon song in Hindi out now". Take a look at the video.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Radhe Shyam is set to hit theatres on March 11, after facing various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and apart from Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, it also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi among others. It has been bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series.

Set in the 1970s, the film showcases Prabhas as a palmist named Vikramaditya, who can tell everyone's life journey from birth to death. On the other hand, Hegde will be seen as his love interest Prerana. Interestingly, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as narrator in the PAN India film.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Beast. The upcoming movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be Pooja Hegde's first Tamil film after nine years. The film is set to hit the big screens in April 2022 and will mark the 65th project of Vijay's career.

